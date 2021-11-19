Piper Sandler Weighs in on Evofem Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Evofem Biosciences in a report released on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Evofem Biosciences from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ EVFM opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Evofem Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $74.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.24.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Evofem Biosciences had a negative net margin of 4,011.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,593.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 43,076 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $545,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 39,356 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 1,539.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 174,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 163,806 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.