Pirate Chain (ARRR) Market Capitalization Achieves $333.16 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $333.16 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $1.77 or 0.00003129 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.30 or 0.00264018 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00100894 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.55 or 0.00145987 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004490 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000150 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 188,276,506 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

