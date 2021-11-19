Plair Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.41 Million (PLA)

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 38.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Plair coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Plair has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. Plair has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $3,158.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00049291 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.71 or 0.00225050 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00090358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Plair

PLA is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . Plair’s official website is plair.life . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . The official message board for Plair is medium.com/plairlife

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling Plair

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

