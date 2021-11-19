PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Director James Murren Purchases 29,787 Shares

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Director James Murren bought 29,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $135,530.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PLAYSTUDIOS stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 365,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,771. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYPS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 50.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MYPS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

