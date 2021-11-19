Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.44

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.44 and last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 47 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLRX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average is $23.01. The company has a market capitalization of $548.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 914.12% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,180 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares during the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,484,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,942,000 after acquiring an additional 116,836 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 348.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 117,550 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

