PLx Pharma Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.63) Per Share (NASDAQ:PLXP)

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) – Equities research analysts at BWS Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PLx Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.63) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.50). BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for PLx Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 560.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PLXP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Monday, November 1st.

PLXP stock opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. PLx Pharma has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 4.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLXP. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,520,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,819,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $2,006,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,894,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 968.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 193,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.