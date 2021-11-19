PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,013 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PMVP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,433 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,643,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,127,000 after purchasing an additional 707,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,525,000 after purchasing an additional 492,261 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,664,000 after purchasing an additional 375,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $9,849,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PMVP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

PMVP stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.83. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $63.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.21.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, insider Leila Alland sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $117,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,301 shares of company stock valued at $4,012,463. 21.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

