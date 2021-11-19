Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Porch Group in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Porch Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.01 million.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PRCH. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Porch Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.44.

PRCH opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.59. Porch Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $73,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 322,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,333,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,447 shares of company stock worth $3,560,162. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRCH. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

