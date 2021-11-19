Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) had its price objective boosted by Northland Securities from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PRCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Porch Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Porch Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.44.

Shares of PRCH stock opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. Porch Group has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Porch Group will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $66,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,333,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,447 shares of company stock worth $3,560,162. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRCH. FMR LLC grew its stake in Porch Group by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485,106 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth about $67,260,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Porch Group by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,655 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Porch Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,856,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

