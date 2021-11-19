Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Get Portillos alerts:

NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $48.44 on Monday. Portillos has a one year low of $25.72 and a one year high of $57.73.

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Portillos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.