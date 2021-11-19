Post Holdings Partnering Corp (NYSE:PSPC) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

Post Holdings Partnering Corp (NYSE:PSPC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:PSPC remained flat at $$9.72 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,306. Post Holdings Partnering has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $10.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.73.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSPC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Post Holdings Partnering during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Post Holdings Partnering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Post Holdings Partnering by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Post Holdings Partnering during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,801,000.

