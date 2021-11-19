Post Holdings Partnering Corp’s (OTCMKTS:PSPCU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on November 22nd

Post Holdings Partnering’s (OTCMKTS:PSPCU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, November 22nd. Post Holdings Partnering had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 26th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSPCU opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10.

