Post (NYSE:POST) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Post (NYSE:POST) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Post stock traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.64. The company had a trading volume of 21,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,520. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Post has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $117.91.
POST has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.
Post Company Profile
Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.
