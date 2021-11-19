Post (NYSE:POST) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Post (NYSE:POST) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Post stock traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.64. The company had a trading volume of 21,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,520. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Post has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $117.91.

Get Post alerts:

POST has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Post stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 592.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,052 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Post worth $33,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.