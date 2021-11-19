Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 954,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,104 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.38% of Potbelly worth $7,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Potbelly in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Potbelly in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Potbelly by 8.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Potbelly in the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Potbelly in the first quarter worth approximately $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Potbelly news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $25,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PBPB opened at $5.81 on Friday. Potbelly Co. has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $167.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Potbelly had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 754.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Potbelly Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Potbelly Profile

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

