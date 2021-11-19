PrairieView Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 424 American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON)

PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.81. 2,146 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.58.

