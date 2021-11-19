PrairieView Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,063 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 7.0% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $46,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.41. The stock had a trading volume of 13,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,923. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.06. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.20 and a 12 month high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.