PrairieView Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Linde by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $331.04. 10,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,114. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. Linde plc has a one year low of $240.80 and a one year high of $340.16.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Linde’s payout ratio is 62.44%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.71.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

