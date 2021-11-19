PrairieView Partners LLC Purchases 402 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 98,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $3,148,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 36,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 99,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

KO traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $55.09. The stock had a trading volume of 141,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,411,133. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.89 and a 200-day moving average of $55.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $237.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,496. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

