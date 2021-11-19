PrairieView Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

PrairieView Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 2.1% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $13,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,625,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 209,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,828,000 after purchasing an additional 261,034 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $113.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,195. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $85.31 and a 1 year high of $113.90.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

