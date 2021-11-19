PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 495 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

PrairieView Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.52. 644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,056. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $79.64 and a one year high of $110.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.04.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

