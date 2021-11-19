Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

PDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDS. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 88.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 73.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. 39.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $36.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $488.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.96. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day moving average of $35.60.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. Precision Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -9.65 EPS for the current year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

