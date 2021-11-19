Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Preferred Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.62. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.76 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 16.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Preferred Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $70.95 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $72.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 110,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.