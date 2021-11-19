Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has C$18.50 price objective on the stock.

PVG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered shares of Pretium Resources from an outperform rating to a tender rating and increased their target price for the company from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cormark reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$16.81.

PVG opened at C$17.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion and a PE ratio of -72.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of C$10.40 and a 12-month high of C$18.57.

In other news, Director David Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.02, for a total transaction of C$26,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$305,983.02.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

