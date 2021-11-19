Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stake in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 400,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,189 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Prelude Therapeutics were worth $11,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 100.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,287,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,868,000 after purchasing an additional 644,756 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,552,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,598,000 after acquiring an additional 300,392 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 29.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,238,000 after acquiring an additional 258,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,125,000 after acquiring an additional 178,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 449.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 108,091 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRLD shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $14.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.84. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $95.38. The company has a market capitalization of $681.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $464,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Morosini sold 28,751 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $456,565.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,784 shares of company stock worth $2,517,521 in the last three months. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

