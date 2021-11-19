Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $15.45 Million Stock Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,636 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $15,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Arcosa by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACA opened at $56.58 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $68.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 0.38.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Arcosa had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACA shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcosa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

