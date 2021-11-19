Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.14% of Mosaic worth $17,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 149.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 968.1% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 25.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

MOS stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

In related news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.31.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

