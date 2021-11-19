Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 15,533 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,733,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,533 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 5.45% of Sterling Bancorp worth $12,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 20.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 73,058 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $317,000. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 9.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 41,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 417.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBT opened at $5.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $272.57 million, a PE ratio of 90.02 and a beta of 0.79. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $5.95.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 0.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

