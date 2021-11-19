Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 25,086 Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 395,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25,086 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.05% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $13,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 105,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Oil-Dri Co. of America news, Director Allan H. Selig acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $34,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ODC stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.78 million, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.55. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a twelve month low of $33.27 and a twelve month high of $38.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 68.79%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

