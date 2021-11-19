Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,700 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 250,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Pentair were worth $16,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $77.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.29. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

