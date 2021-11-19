Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) will report $25.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.87 million and the highest is $26.10 million. Primis Financial reported sales of $33.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full year sales of $107.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.10 million to $108.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $105.12 million, with estimates ranging from $103.23 million to $107.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of Primis Financial stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. Primis Financial has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $387.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

In other Primis Financial news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford purchased 8,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,841.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Kabbash acquired 2,230 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $34,587.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 11,561 shares of company stock worth $182,604 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRST. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter worth $4,569,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $2,821,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $14,412,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth $641,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

