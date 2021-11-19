Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Short Interest Update

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the October 14th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSET. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 165.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,787,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Principal Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Principal Quality ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 88,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period.

PSET stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,113. Principal Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $45.20 and a 52 week high of $58.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

