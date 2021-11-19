PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at BMO Capital Markets

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CVE PRV.UN opened at C$2.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.30. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$1.80 and a 1-year high of C$2.45.

Get PRO Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Gordon G. Lawlor purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.85 per share, with a total value of C$34,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$239,750.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.