Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Short Interest Up 132.5% in October

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 128,600 shares, a growth of 132.5% from the October 14th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13. Profire Energy has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $59.65 million, a P/E ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Profire Energy will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.65 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Profire Energy by 26.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the first quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

