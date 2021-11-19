Prometeus (PROM) Trading Down 16.7% Over Last Week

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. In the last week, Prometeus has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $254.95 million and approximately $14.49 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for about $15.50 or 0.00027605 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00047596 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007476 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.71 or 0.00222110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00089082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

