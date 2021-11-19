ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.85

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 177885 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 72.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,668,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639,882 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 9,854.9% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,763,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,697 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 413.1% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,501,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,901 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter valued at $14,400,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 271.3% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 997,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after purchasing an additional 729,213 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.