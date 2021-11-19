ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Down to $92.42

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $92.42, but opened at $87.33. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $89.14, with a volume of 2,735 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 38.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,879.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

