Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th.

Prudential Bancorp has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Prudential Bancorp has a payout ratio of 31.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Prudential Bancorp to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Shares of PBIP opened at $14.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.71 million, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.25. Prudential Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Bancorp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prudential Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) by 8,147.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Prudential Bancorp worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

