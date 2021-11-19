Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in AAON during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AAON by 2,441.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AAON by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in AAON by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $195,435.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $44,988.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,077.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

AAON stock opened at $76.59 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $81.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.56.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. AAON had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.79%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

