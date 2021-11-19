Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 330.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,350 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNET opened at $105.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.27 and a 200-day moving average of $86.44. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.34. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.43 and a 12 month high of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $214,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total transaction of $42,471.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,795 shares of company stock valued at $5,365,761. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TNET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

