Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000.

IWR stock opened at $84.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.84. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $63.65 and a 52-week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

