Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,495 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Penn Virginia worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PVAC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 47.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 20.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 19.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 308.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVAC stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $971.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Penn Virginia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Penn Virginia Profile

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

