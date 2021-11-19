Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,817 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Vicor worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 333.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vicor by 10,474.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Vicor in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Vicor in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

VICR opened at $162.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.09. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $74.08 and a 52 week high of $164.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 123.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

VICR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

In other Vicor news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $150,422.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,626 shares of company stock valued at $24,238,700. 33.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

