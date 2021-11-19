PTT Exploration and Production Public (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.02

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and traded as high as $7.84. PTT Exploration and Production Public shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 179 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PTT Exploration and Production Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13.

PTT Exploration & Production Plc engages in the exploration and production of petroleum, foreign gas pipeline transportation, and investment in energy business. The firm’s projects include Myanmar M3 Project, Bongkot Project, Contract 4 Project, and Mariana Oil Sands Project. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Productions; Pipeline Transportation; and Head Office and Others.

