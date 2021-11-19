Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Short Interest Update

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,182,400 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the October 14th total of 1,669,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 807,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

OGZPY stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.14. The stock had a trading volume of 461,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,024. The firm has a market cap of $108.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The energy company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.86 billion for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 7.06%.

OGZPY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. VTB Capital lowered shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Gazprom PJSC is a global energy company. The company focuses on geological exploration, production, transportation, storage, processing and sales of gas, gas condensate and oil, sales of gas as a vehicle fuel, as well as generation and marketing of heat and electric power. It operates through the following segments: Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining and Electric & heat energy generation and sales.

