PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Bought by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 16.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,735 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 79,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,037,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,826,000 after purchasing an additional 387,537 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.68. The company had a trading volume of 58,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,466. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

