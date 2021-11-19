Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Issued By Piper Sandler

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Overstock.com in a report released on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OSTK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.83.

Overstock.com stock opened at $106.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Overstock.com has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $112.30. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 4.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.84.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $689.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 12,600.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 700.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total value of $108,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $594,295.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,797. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

