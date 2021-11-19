Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Neo Performance Materials Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neo Performance Materials in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

NEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE NEO opened at C$20.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.14. Neo Performance Materials has a 52-week low of C$11.95 and a 52-week high of C$21.89. The firm has a market cap of C$774.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$158.06 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.29%.

In other news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman sold 23,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.70, for a total value of C$466,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,047,173.20.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.