QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $519.79 million-$519.79 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $450.52 million.QIAGEN also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.480-$ EPS.

QGEN traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.39 and its 200-day moving average is $51.26.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QGEN. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a hold rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QIAGEN currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QIAGEN stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 917,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of QIAGEN worth $44,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

