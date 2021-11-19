QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Lifted by O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,223 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 7.3% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 151,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 181,636 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $24,147,000 after buying an additional 104,449 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 15,828 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.37. 336,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,130,772. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.69. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $188.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $206.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

