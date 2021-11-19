QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $210.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

QCOM opened at $186.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $208.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $188.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.69.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $2,755,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $21,700,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $105,338,000 after buying an additional 80,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 78,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

